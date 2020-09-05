Yuba County officials and an economic development consultant talked about what Plumas Lake and south Yuba County residents have to look forward to and addressed the public's questions during a virtual town hall last week.
District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford hosted the town hall via video conference. People were able to post questions in the comments section that were addressed by the three speakers and Bradford during the event.
Yuba County Planning Department Manager Kevin Perkins started the event by going over residential and commercial development in Plumas Lake. He said Plumas Lake has the potential to develop on 14,205 lots, but that 3,687 lots have been recorded and are legal lots that can be sold. There are currently 540 lots available for building and 2,042 lots are actively being checked for final approval.
Perkins said development took a hit after the 2008 housing crash but since 2013 has started improving. So far in 2020, there have been 141 homes built and he expects that number to be over 250 by the end of the year.
A member of the public asked if a major grocery chain would develop a location in Plumas Lake. Bradford and Perkins said companies make those decisions based on population and numbers of housing units and that work is ongoing to get that type of development in Plumas Lake.
"If housing continues to move at roughly the 250-300 homes that I expect ... that couples with the number of lots that are in the process of becoming recorded, legal, buildable lots I can see the numbers being there in two to three years," Perkins said.
Yuba County Public Works Director Mike Lee went over road and infrastructure projects that would impact the Plumas Lake area. The goal of the projects is to improve traffic on Highway 65 through Wheatland. The Highway 65/70 connector will provide a direct link between Plumas Lake and Highway 65 and increase traffic capacity between Plumas Lake and Highway 65. The Wheatland Bypass Project will enable traffic on Highway 65 to bypass the city of Wheatland. Money collected from impact fees on housing developments south of the Yuba River will pay for the projects. Lee said the projects will cost between $250-300 million and will take awhile to complete.
"All the economic development and the continued growth of south county is very dependent on that," Bradford said.
Lon Hatamiya, an economic development consultant for the Yuba Water Agency was the last to speak and laid out what the future of the county could look like and some of the strategies that could get it there from an economic strategic plan developed by his consulting company. He said Yuba County has the potential to be a world class economy in the next 10-15 years.
He said focusing on infrastructure expansion, education and workforce development, tourism and visitor services, and technology clusters are the main categories Yuba County can improve on. One possibility Hatamiya mentioned is approaching the California State University about what it would take to establish a Cal Poly campus in Yuba County.
"It's a long process," Hatamiya said. "... It may have to wait until we get beyond the economic crisis that we're all facing."
In terms of tourism, increasing access to the Yuba and Feather rivers for kayaking, hiking and biking and possibly creating a river parkway were possible ways Hatamiya said could improve Yuba County.
There are 30,900 workers in Yuba County and 17,900 jobs based in the county, meaning a gap of about 13,000 jobs. Hatamiya said the goal for Yuba County should be having as many jobs as workers in the county.