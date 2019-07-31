The village of Robbins in south Sutter County has had a problem with its water treatment system for over a decade, particularly with a high amount of arsenic found in drinking water.
Last October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice that the county was in violation of federal Safe Drinking Water Act regulations. The county, which owns, operates and maintains the Sutter County Water Works District No. 1 public water system in Robbins, has been working with state and federal agencies ever since to come into compliance.
“Sutter County has been aware of this problem. Since 2015, we’ve been providing bottled water to residents, the school and community of Robbins under a grant while we engineer a solution,” said Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith.
According to federal regulations, the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for arsenic should be 0.010 milligrams per liter. Tests conducted throughout 2018 showed Robbins’ system violated that level at 0.015 milligrams per liter.
Arsenic can occur naturally in the environment and as a byproduct of some agricultural and industrial activities. It can enter drinking water through the ground or as runoff into surface water sources, according to the EPA. Consuming excess arsenic is linked to skin damage, circulatory problems and an increased risk of cancer.
In addition to excessive amounts of arsenic, the water system in Robbins exceeded state and federal regulations regarding secondary MCLs for iron, manganese, total dissolved solids, specific conductance and chlorides.
The county said its existing system is undersized and cannot treat water at volumes required by the distribution system. It requires a supply source capable of meeting the maximum daily demand with acceptable water quality.
The district’s system has 93 connections – households, a school and businesses – and serves a population of approximately 350 people. The system utilizes groundwater from one primary well, as well as a backup well.
County plans
The EPA and the county reached a settlement, or a consent decree, in early July that outlines how the county plans to address the issue and how long it will take.
As part of the agreement, the county will install a new well near the intersection of Del Monte Avenue and Knights Road, build a pipeline to the primary well site, expand its primary well site, and treat the water to meet regulatory standards. Construction of the project is expected to be completed by Jan. 1, 2022. After a year of no violations, the county will then be able to request the EPA terminate the agreement.
“The system is scheduled to serve drinking water that meets the arsenic maximum contaminant level running average by January 2023,” Smith said.
If the county violates any terms of the agreement, it could be subject to civil judicial or administrative penalties.
Before construction can start, a few other pieces need to fall into place, including completing the project’s design (deadline of Nov. 1, 2019), preparing a construction application requesting state funding assistance (deadline of Jan. 10, 2020), and acquiring the land where the project will be constructed (deadline May 29, 2020).
Until the problem is solved, the county will continue providing bottled water to the community of Robbins. Sutter County has received grant funding from the State Water Resources Control Board – $246,330 initially and an additional $195,393 – to help cover the costs through March 2020, and is seeking other grant opportunities to help fund deliveries through its compliance dates. When in session, the county is providing up to 128 gallons of bottled water per week to Robbins Elementary School. The county has been providing residents up to 25 gallons of bottled water per week, or 0.5 gallons per person per day, whichever is greater.
To help update its water system, the county also received a $1.06 million construction loan through the California State Water Resources Control Board on July 9 to purchase water meters and install them throughout the community.
“We are pleased this system will make critical investments to secure and serve safe drinking water,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker in a press release. “EPA will ensure all requirements of this agreement will be met for the long–term protection of the community.”