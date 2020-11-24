South Yuba County is poised for growth but lacks the needed infrastructure to accommodate it.
Yuba County supervisors recently adopted a resolution committing to participate in a regional effort with other local partners to provide water, wastewater and transportation infrastructure to the area along the Highway 65 corridor.
Robert Bendorf, a senior advisor to the Yuba County Board of Supervisors and former county administrator, said the recent resolution signifies a partnership between the different entities and a willingness to move forward with the effort that has been talked about for nearly a decade since the area in the southern portion of the county was identified for future growth.
“This will be a successful effort, especially, considering all of the partners that have signed on, and something very unique,” Bendorf said. “We feel all these agencies are working toward the same goal of providing infrastructure in the south county.”
Agencies that will be working together include the city of Wheatland, Yuba County, the Yuba Water Agency, the Linda County Water District, and the Olivehurst Public Utility District.
The area being looked at is along Highway 65, south of McGowan Parkway to the city of Wheatland. Much of the area is known as the Sports and Entertainment Zone and Employment Village. The only real development in the area currently is the Toyota Amphitheatre and Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain.
Within the past few years, the county began working with OPUD to figure out how to get water and wastewater services to the area. Interest in developing in the area has increased significantly since the opening of the casino. Because the area isn’t served by a municipal utility, OPUD began the process of annexing it into their jurisdiction, Bendorf said.
“We are in a position now where funding has been provided by the county and the YWA to begin doing the preliminary due diligence,” Bendorf said. “We have the annexation process underway for OPUD to serve that area, as well as preliminary design for wastewater infrastructure.”
Aside from water and wastewater services, some of the transportation projects being looked at include a Wheatland bypass, a new South Beale interchange, a connector road between Highway 65 and Highway 70, and the completion of a Plumas Lake interchange, among others.
Transportation infrastructure is estimated to cost up to $300 million to construct, while water and wastewater infrastructure is expected to be less than $100 million.
Bendorf said construction is still a few years out but all of the agencies are working together to do their due diligence and bring the projects to reality sooner rather than later.
“The vision of the Yuba County board and city of Wheatland is now coming to fruition, and through that vision this is all ready to move forward, so we are very excited about that,” Bendorf said.