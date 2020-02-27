Yuba County’s Tobacco Education Team is raising concerns after a nationwide ban on flavored electronic cigarettes went into effect.
The ban went into effect on Feb. 6 and prohibits businesses from selling fruit- and mint-flavored electronic cigarettes and cartridge-based products with pre-filled tank models, such as Juul.
“We will be providing (local businesses) a full print out of the Guidance of Industry by the Food and Drug Administration (and) we will provide contacts to the FDA,” said Carin Watts, project director of the tobacco education program. “It’s more to remind them these products shouldn’t be sold (to people) under the age of 21 and to clarify what products are covered by the ban and aren’t covered by the ban.”
Prior to the ban the team conducted a young adult survey to see which businesses would sell e-cigarette or flavored tobacco products to someone over the age of 18, but under the age of 21, said Watts. The survey included a young adult volunteer and 41 businesses, which were chosen at random.
Of the businesses, 15 attempted to sell a flavored tobacco product to the volunteer Watts said.
“When asked for identification, the volunteer would tell them I don’t have an ID on me,” said Watts. “If they were asked for their age they would provide them their real age.”
After the survey was conducted the businesses received letters notifying them of the survey, Watts said, including letting the businesses know if they attempted to sell to someone under the legal limit.
The businesses included in the survey were not fined, but informed of the restrictions and laws surrounding the purchase of tobacco products, said Watts.
Teenagers have found a loophole through replacement products with disposable cartridges, such as the Puff Bar, according to Watts.
“It has 300 puffs, equivalent to a pack and a half of cigarettes,” said Watts. “This little device, which comes in multiple colors and flavors -- the box smelled so sweet and so enticing.”
Watts said Puff Bar packaging was found throughout six parks in Marysville.
“The loopholes still leave us very concerned,” said Watts. “This has become a type of substance use because the products have such a high amount of nicotine it creates a high.”
In response to the nationwide ban, Sutter County is making an effort to raise awareness among business owners and teenagers as well.
“Sutter County Tobacco Control Program will be providing outreach and education to tobacco retailers during the next few weeks on the federal flavors ban, as well as the federal changes to the minimum legal age to purchase tobacco,” said Sutter County Public Health branch director Leah Northrop.
For further assistance, businesses in Sutter County can contact the Sutter County Tobacco Control Program at 822-7215. Businesses in Yuba County can contact Carin Watts at 749-6366.