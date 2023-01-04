At the end of Tuesday night’s Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz informed the board and public of significant but possibly temporary changes that would be occurring at one of its fire stations due to decreased staffing levels.
The county has been dealing with staffing challenges in nearly every department, including its sheriff’s department and fire department, because of past county decisions, increased competition from neighboring jurisdictions and what officials have said is a relatively small tax base for a large and growing county – a tax base that is restricted because of federal floodplain designations that limit residential and commercial development.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith highlighted some of those issues before introducing Shalowitz.
“We know that Sutter County Fire has been at critical staffing levels for a while,” Smith said. “You may be aware that some neighboring counties have had fire stations recently close. Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz, both battalion chiefs and all CSAF (County Service Area F) staff have been working diligently to maintain services to the community despite staffing difficulties.”
According to the county’s website, the Sutter County Fire Department protects about 250 square miles of Sutter County. As a result of ongoing fiscal and staffing challenges, Shalowitz said that starting today, one of the county’s fire stations will be reducing services.
“Sutter County Fire Service Area F will be reducing services at the Sutter fire station in January due to the staffing shortage,” Shalowitz said at Tuesday’s meeting.
Shalowitz went on to explain exactly what reduced services will mean for the public.
“Reduced services mean that starting on Jan. 5, Sutter County Fire Station 6 will not be staffed as normal for all shifts during this period. During those times when there is not sufficient staff, the station will be staffed by the county fire chief and his battalion chiefs and also will be relied on volunteer staff who can respond to fire or medical calls,” Shalowitz said. “We may also have to use mutual aid. We were hoping to have little impact on those mutual aid agencies. This reduced coverage won’t happen every day, and it’s also important to note that the Sutter County fire station will remain staffed with all fire admin during school hours to protect the schools and make sure we have fast response.”
Smith said the fire station located in Sutter is one of three fire stations serving County Service Area F. The station covers the entire Yuba City basin, excluding the city of Yuba City, he said.
“There are two public school campuses in Sutter – Brittan Elementary School and Sutter Union High School,” Smith said Wednesday. “There will be professional firefighters at the station from 7 to 5 daily, which is typically when school is in session. After hours medical coverage will be provided by trained volunteers and fire administrative staff. Delays in school responses are unlikely.”
Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said on Wednesday that the Live Oak station and its staff are funded under an agreement with the city of Live Oak, which does not have its own fire department.
Shalowitz on Tuesday detailed why this change is happening now.
“Sutter County CSAF has had turnover in positions for years, but lately vacancies have increased. To address growing staffing issues, earlier this year (2022) this board increased salaries to retain existing firefighters and recruit new ones to fill vacant positions,” Shalowitz said. “However, this process takes time. We’re playing catch up. Meanwhile, our firefighters have been working extensive mandatory hours and overtimes. As a result, fire personnel have been working nearly double their normal work hours and in some cases our firefighters are working 10-15 days straight and they’re away from their families. Our firefighters cannot ensure your safety if we cannot ensure their safety. This is physically, operationally and financially unstable.”
Shalowitz said he would work with county staff and his staff to come up with ideas on how to address staffing issues in the future.
“I just wanted to provide an update of how we’re moving forward for the next 30 days,” he said.
Steve Smith said four firefighters are currently in the background stage of hiring and the county anticipates them to be on the job starting the first week of February.
Smith clarifies changes
On Wednesday, the Appeal reached out to Smith to get more details on exactly why these service reductions are happening and how the county will address future staffing shortages.
“Reduced service means that for at least the next 30 days, the Sutter Fire Station will not be staffed for all shifts with full time paid firefighters,” the county administrator said in an email. “During those times, when there is not available staff, the station will be staffed with either the county fire chief or battalion chiefs and/or trained volunteers who can respond to fire or medical calls. We do not anticipate an increased use of our mutual aid partnerships.”
In his statement on Tuesday night, Shalowitz seemed to suggest these reduced staffing levels at Fire Station 6 could last at least 30 days. Smith said the county will continue to monitor the situation.
“We’ll continue to assess this plan for effectiveness of coverage and firefighter safety and may make adjustments, especially as new firefighters are hired,” Smith said. “We anticipate that we will continue to have staffing challenges that will impact coverage across Sutter County Fire (CSAF), so there is not a firm end date.”
Smith said the county has been dealing with staffing issues at the fire department for a number of years, but those challenges have only increased over time. In response, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors has increased firefighter salaries to compete with neighboring departments.
“Sutter County Fire (CSAF) has had turnover in positions for years, but recently vacancies have increased,” Smith said. “To address growing staffing issues, earlier this year, the Sutter County Board increased salaries to retain existing firefighters and recruit new ones to fill vacant positions. The hiring process takes time. Meanwhile, our firefighters have been working extensive mandatory overtime. Fire personnel are working nearly double a normal workweek and in some cases, our firefighters have worked up to 15 straight 24-hour shifts. This is physically and operationally unsustainable. Our firefighters can’t ensure the community’s safety if we cannot ensure theirs.”
As part of several reasons why the county has been put in the position it has found itself in, Smith said there is currently a national shortage of firefighters and that the recruitment process takes time with testing and background checks.
“Fire districts throughout the state are having similar recruitment problems and some stations have recently closed as a result,” Smith said. “This is what we’re trying to avoid. In addition, CSAF simply doesn’t have the financial means to bring firefighter pay up to the local market. We are competing with larger agencies that are capable of providing higher wages and fewer shift time commitments. Our base pay is below most other departments for firefighter positions in our region by 13 to 72%, and we’ve had firefighters leave for positions that more than doubled their pay. CSAF’s current revenues simply cannot sustain those kinds of salaries.”
Smith pointed to other regional fire stations that have had to close recently – two stations in Granite Bay in September closed because of a lack of funding and three fire stations in Butte County were closed for the winter due to funding issues.
The county, for some time now, has been dealing with a lack of revenue to fund vital services, such as public safety. In November, its attempt to alleviate that problem failed after Measure A, a one cent sales tax increase that would have had a significant impact on available county services and staffing levels, was rejected by voters.
While Smith was adamant that the service changes at the Sutter fire station are unrelated to Measure A, he did say its failure to pass will have an impact on the county’s general fund and how that money is spent.
“This type of change is likely to become more common. The Board has strongly supported CSAF, but the county general fund cannot continue to bear the ongoing operating cost that was never intended to be a county general fund obligation without impacting valuable services provided to residents of all of Sutter County,” Smith said. “When CSAF was formed decades ago, it was supposed to be self-sustaining and not an obligation of the county’s general fund. CSAF was the result of the merger of fire services for the communities of Live Oak, Sutter, and Oswald-Tudor, and it was funded by a share of property tax and a voter-approved special fire tax to support professional fire personnel in the stations. CSAF revenues simply haven’t kept pace with the cost of providing professional firefighting and emergency medical services. CSAF has been able to supplement with federal SAFER grant funds, but those funds will run out at the end of February. CSAF cannot afford to sustain the current level of services on an ongoing basis.
“The county general fund has helped with millions of dollars in one-time funding along the way. In the past few years, the Board of Supervisors has provided over $3 million to cover operating deficits, support salaries, purchase vehicles including fire trucks, provide safety equipment, and forgive the construction loan to build the Sutter station. In the current fiscal year, the Board has authorized $725,000 in American Rescue Plan Act one-time monies as stop-gap funding to maintain a level of service in CSAF if the SAFER grant runs out at the end of February 2023. Measure A would have provided the funding to sustain safe levels of staffing at fire stations and replace aging and out of date equipment.”
New chairman
Prior to the somewhat surprise announcement by Shalowitz at Tuesday night’s meeting, several newly elected and re-elected officials were officially sworn in.
They included Sutter County Clerk Donna Johnston, Sutter County Supervisors Dan Flores and Mike Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre, Sutter County Assessor Todd Retzloff, Sutter County Auditor-Controller Nate Black and Sutter County Treasurer-Tax Collector Nicholas Valencia. Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes was sworn in prior to the meeting.
A changing of the guard with regards to leadership of the board of supervisors also took place. District 4 Supervisor Karm Bains was named the new chairman of the Sutter County Board of Supervisors with District 5 Supervisor Mat Conant now in the role of vice chairman.
Bains had previously been vice chairman with Ziegenmeyer serving the role as chairman last year.
In their statements on Tuesday night, both Flores and Ziegenmeyer thanked their families and the public for their support and faith in them.
“My wife, wow, trust me, our wives are basically running too. They put up with so much,” Ziegenmeyer said. “You can’t go out to dinner, you can’t go anywhere without someone pulling you aside and saying, ‘hey, what do you think about this?’ I’m leaving tonight to come here, and I get a text message about a bridge. My wife’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m texting so and so.’ But that’s what we signed up for and we enjoy it. … You feel so good at the end of the day serving the community and seeing it a better place than the day before.”
After being named chairman, Bains shared those same sentiments and praised the path laid ahead of him by his family and his father, Didar Bains, an important community figure who recently passed.
“So, 99 years ago my great-grandfather came to this community and settled in the district that I now represent. I wouldn’t be here serving our community today if it wasn’t for his courage and perseverance,” Bains said. “I also wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my mom, Santi Bains. She and my father, who is joining us in spirit, raised me to work hard and not take anything for granted. If it weren’t for their sacrifices and selfless dedication to uniting our community, I wouldn’t have a voice at this table. I’d like to dedicate today to my father, Didar S. Bains. He was my hero and the kind of man I still aspire to be. My dad was a trailblazer. He paved his path not only for me, but for many others locally, statewide, nationwide and around the world. There is no one like him and I’m forever grateful that I get the privilege to call him my dad.”
After thanking county staff for their dedication and commitment to the community, Karm Bains said his primary goal for 2023 is to maintain the current level of services being offered and avoid cuts to “those delivering frontline services.”
Bains also said he would like to work more with other jurisdictions, including Yuba City, to ensure a higher quality of life for the county’s residents. Bains’ statements, which were echoed by other supervisors, is in reference to the financial challenges currently facing the county, especially after the recent loss of Measure A.
Prior to the vote in November on Measure A, the county and Yuba City officials had spoken on several occasions about the city’s participation in promoting and being included in that increase. The measure ultimately failed with 51.61% of voters voting no.
Despite what will be a setback for the county as it struggles to compete with neighboring jurisdictions with higher tax bases and more development opportunities, Bains said he has confidence the county can continue to move forward in a positive direction.
“I have every confidence that Sutter County’s best days are ahead of us,” he said.