At the end of Tuesday night’s Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting, Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz informed the board and public of significant but possibly temporary changes that would be occurring at one of its fire stations due to decreased staffing levels. 

The county has been dealing with staffing challenges in nearly every department, including its sheriff’s department and fire department, because of past county decisions, increased competition from neighboring jurisdictions and what officials have said is a relatively small tax base for a large and growing county – a tax base that is restricted because of federal floodplain designations that limit residential and commercial development.

