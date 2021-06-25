Following a report released by a grand jury last month raising concerns that officials could be unknowingly jeopardizing future development in south Sutter County due to oversight involving an important conservancy board, Sutter County recently approved a response largely disagreeing with the group’s findings.
“Overall, it sounds like there are recommendations from staff to not implement the grand jury’s recommendations. They are relevant, it’s just that for some instances the timing is off; for some there are other implications to consider, like the mitigation measures. But some we will be likely doing in the future…,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith during Tuesday’s meeting in which the board approved the county’s required response.
The recent grand jury report looked into the Natomas Basin Conservancy, which was established to oversee a conservancy plan focused on providing a balance between new development and habitat for 22 plants and wildlife species in a large area of land on the south Sutter County border – an area where plans are in place to develop an eventual city called Sutter Pointe. Both Sutter County and Sacramento appoint five board members each to serve on the conservancy board.
In their report, the grand jury stated a general lack of oversight by the county allowed Sacramento to develop beyond what was agreed upon, which could lead to issues with Sutter County’s plans for future development. To view the report, visit https://bit.ly/3gXuem9.
County responds
The Sutter County Grand Jury made a total of six findings and recommendations for the county to implement in order to address the issue raised in the report. The Sutter County Administrative Office worked with the clerk of the board, the Development Services Department and the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office in preparing the responses, which were reviewed and approved during Tuesday’s supervisor meeting.
–The grand jury found there was a serious communication breakdown between the conservancy, Sutter County Board of Supervisors and county appointees, both in the time-consuming and unclear method of selecting conservancy board members and ensuring the county liaison is actively involved. Jury members recommended the board create a new procedure to receive briefings on resignations and have the information relayed during a public meeting.
The county disagreed with the grand jury’s finding and stated the recommendation would not be implemented. Instead, county staff will include resignation letters in the board’s correspondence section on meeting agendas and continue to email resignation letters to each supervisor.
–Jury members found no evidence that supervisors were being informed of the appointees’ resignations, causing a lack of corrective measures being taken. They recommended the board direct the county’s administrative officer to create a board and commission appointment procedure that was consistent for all county boards and commissions.
Supervisors disagreed with the finding and stated the county administrator did in fact notify the board via email the same day the CAO’s office was informed of the resignations. The board stated the jury’s recommendation had been implemented, which will see supervisors consider any vacancy where the applications exceed vacancies under appearance for discussion and appointment as early as law allows.
–A third finding stated past conservancy board directors approved risky investments of Sutter County mitigation funds, which were still in place and could lead to future financial problems. The board disagreed with the jury’s finding.
The jury recommended the board establish procedures to receive regular annual updates from the conservancy on the impacts of all development in the area within three months. Supervisors will implement the jury’s third recommendation by Oct. 1.
–The jury’s fourth finding was that commissions representing Sacramento ignored objections from Sutter County on developing outside conservation plan borders and proceeded with development. Supervisors agreed with the finding.
The grand jury recommended supervisors immediately direct conservancy members to investigate management of the conservancy endowment fund investments and change procedures to minimize the financial impact on Sutter County. The county stated the recommendation will not be implemented, as the jury did not specify what policies it believed were risky. After review of the conservancy’s investment policy by county staff, officials stated the current policy reduces the risk of any single asset class or investment category.
–The grand jury found that current development outside the conservation plan area by Sacramento jeopardizes the plan requiring renegotiation and impacting development in south Sutter County. They recommended the board immediately start proceedings to renegotiate to remediate the encroachment done by the city and its impacts on wildlife, as well as including Sacramento County in its negotiations for a comprehensive plan for the basin.
The board disagreed with the finding and will not implement the recommendation. The county does not believe renegotiating is in its best interest because it could jeopardize benefits enjoyed under the current plan approval. Renegotiation could lead to the need for additional environmental studies, which are lengthy and expensive and could lead to legal challenges – the current plan has been successfully defended in federal court twice. It could also lead to a greater mitigation requirement that is in effect today, which could result in increased cost burden for development.
–Lastly, jury members found that current plans for development in Sacramento County, which is not a member of the conservancy, disrupt planned Sutter County development in the Natomas Basin. They recommended supervisors direct staff to prepare a letter for signatures clarifying their position to both Sacramento County and the city and objecting to development not meeting the conservation plan.
Supervisors partly disagreed with the finding, stating there isn’t currently adequate information available on the mitigation measures that Sacramento County plans to take. Sutter County will evaluate the environmental documents and mitigation measures once published. Supervisors will not implement the final recommendation as mitigation for the city’s development outside of their permit area is a resolved matter. From the county’s understanding, the mitigation plan/strategy is a stand-alone approval by state and federal environmental agencies, and the Sacramento County project in question pursued mitigation separate from the Natomas Basin plan.