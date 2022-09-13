The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday an agreement between Yuba County Health and Human Services and Peach Tree Healthcare for the provision of testing, treatment and vaccination of monkeypox.
The agreement will allow Peach Tree Healthcare to provide support to Health and Human Services in order to offer vaccines and treatment for monkeypox in the midst of a nursing shortage, officials said in a staff report. The term of the agreement will last until Aug. 14, 2023.
Monkeypox, now commonly referred to as MPX by health officials, is a rare, viral disease that is transmitted through a prolonged skin to lesion interaction with an infected individual, said Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
Monkeypox can spread through close, intimate contact, including during sex, the Appeal previously reported. However, monkeypox does not spread through sexual fluids, Bloomberg News reported. Rather, the virus is transmitted through contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids. Monkeypox also can spread through touching materials used by a person with the virus that haven’t been cleaned, such as clothing and bedding. It can also spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, close, face-to-face contact.
While monkeypox is rarely fatal, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday the first confirmed death associated with the virus in the United States.
On Aug. 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the virus, the Appeal previously reported. As of Sept. 9, the California Department of Public Health has reported over 4,000 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox. Yuba County reported its first case of the virus on Aug. 15.
While the risk of infection is still low, entering into an agreement with Peach Tree Healthcare will mitigate the impact of the monkeypox in Yuba County and provide critical resources that are currently not available in the county, officials said.
While there is currently no known cure for monkeypox, treatment is available for infected individuals and vaccinations are available for those considered at high risk for infection, Luu said.
“Highly testing of suspect MPX cases help us in public health to identify a high risk, close contact to offer those contacts timely vaccination in order to stop the chain of transmission,” she said.
There are no requirements for vaccinating against monkeypox. Luu said that the agreement would allow public health officials to offer these resources to those who are at high risk for infection.
The expected fiscal impact from carrying out this agreement is $25,000. However, Luu said that the funds will be sourced from the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Enhanced and Local Immunization funding through the California Department of Public Health and will have no impact on the county’s general funding.
Following the approval of the public health agreement, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed budget for the 2022/23 fiscal year. The final total operating budget of over $310 million was passed with a 3-1 vote from the board.
District Three Supervisor Seth Fuhrer voted against the proposed budget and voiced his concerns about the amount of the total budget in proportion to the county’s population.
“I understand each incremental change that we do, which is why I vote yes on so many things, because you’ve explained to me why we need to further our services. But when I look at the big picture, I get concerned because 10 years ago, our budget was half this, and to see our budget double without our population doubling or doubling our services, that’s when I get concerned. … In 2009, our budget was $120 million. Now we’re at $310 million less than 15 years later,” Fuhrer said.
In a presentation, County Administrator Kevin Mallen said savings from the end-of-year balance from the previous fiscal year paired with additional revenues led to an increase in the 2022/23 budget.
Mallen said that $11.6 million was left in the county’s general fund by the end of the fiscal year and the proposed budget included an estimate of nearly $7 million. Additional revenues were primarily attributed to property taxes. Mallen also attributed vacancy rates, supply chain issues, equipment purchasing challenges and re-budgeted items as contributions to the county’s general savings.