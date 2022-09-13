The Yuba County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday an agreement between Yuba County Health and Human Services and Peach Tree Healthcare for the provision of testing, treatment and vaccination of monkeypox.

The agreement will allow Peach Tree Healthcare to provide support to Health and Human Services in order to offer vaccines and treatment for monkeypox in the midst of a nursing shortage, officials said in a staff report. The term of the agreement will last until Aug. 14, 2023.

