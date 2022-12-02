Yuba County Enterprise Solutions, better known as Yes to Yuba, was one of 19 recipients of the
2022 CSAC Challenge Awards, the California State Association of Counties (CSAC) announced Friday.
Yes to Yuba is an initiative by Yuba County to help spur economic development and assist new and existing businesses. According to the CSAC, the Challenge Awards are the “premier program for recognizing and elevating the most innovative programs developed and implemented by California’s 58 counties.”
The organization said the 19 winning county programs all have dealt with a wide range of topics impacting the state, including early childhood development, safe drinking water, disaster recovery, transparency in local government and COVID-19 recovery efforts.
“Congratulations to all our well-deserved Challenge Award winners,” Graham Knaus, CSAC executive director, said in a statement. “Counties create, develop, and operate the most essential community services – often with shoestring funding and little to no recognition. CSAC looks forward to honoring the dedicated county leaders and employees who work to improve our communities each year through our Challenge Awards program.”
The 2022 Innovation Award, which is awarded to the highest-scoring program, was earned by Orange County for their Pathway for Lifelong Learning: Kindergarten Readiness Initiative.
CSAC said it received 370 entries from various California counties that showcase the “creative and collaborative solutions being utilized across issue areas.”
In total, 19 awards were given to 14 different counties, including: Los Angeles County, three awards; Orange, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties, two awards each; and Kern, Kings, Nevada, Madera, Marin, Mariposa, Placer, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Yuba counties with one.
