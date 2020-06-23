Construction of a new Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility in Marysville is expected to begin later this year, according to Yuba County Director of Administrative Services Perminder Bains.
The facility is estimated to cost approximately $21.5 million and will be used by Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. It will be located at 938 14th Street and will be 20,080 square feet, providing treatment and program space for 32 male and female juveniles in two housing units. The original plan was to have up to 48 beds, but delays in the approval process resulted in significant cost increases leading to officials downsizing the project.
The new facility will be set up in a dormitory-style setting. Updates will include a new surveillance system, a larger visiting area, group therapy area, programming area, booking area, medical area, staff offices, outdoor recreation area and storage area, according to Appeal archives. The site is on three acres of vacant county-owned land across the street from the area’s existing juvenile hall, Bains said.
The existing facility is in need of repair. Square footage of individual cells do not meet today’s standards, and other important functions of the facility need improvements, including the facility’s community and security door system, smoke detectors, cell plumbing fixtures, HVAC, and electrical system.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors awarded the design and construction contract for the facility to Clark and Sullivan and Broward Building Inc. of Roseville.
“Once the Department of Finance authorizes us to move forward the selected DBE will start on the final design of the Tri-County Rehabilitation Facility,” Bains said via email. “We are hopeful that the final plans will be approved in a reasonable time.”
County staff stated the project’s start day has been pushed from July to August. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.