Sutter County officials are awaiting word from the state after submitting a grant application for up to $10 million to purchase a hotel property for permanent housing and wrap-around services for homeless individuals.
The Homekey Program is being administered by the California Department of Housing and Community Development and is making $600 million in grant funding available for public entities to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings and convert them into interim or permanent, long-term homeless housing.
Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith said the county is evaluating three different hotels for the project that could provide anywhere between 40-80 rooms for homeless individuals.
“Habitat for Humanity, regardless of the location, would be the ones running the project and in charge of day-to-day operations,” Smith said. “They would have transportation available to help those individuals go to different county offices for services and help take people to doctor’s appointments if needed.”
During a recent meeting, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors gave Smith the go-ahead to apply for the grant funding. Smith said during a recent point-in-time count, Sutter County had about 300 people experiencing homelessness. While the county’s Better Way shelter provides 20 Tuff Sheds to help house homeless individuals temporarily, a converted hotel would allow the county to expand its offerings significantly.
“This is considered permanent housing. Say, the residents receive $1,000 in Social Security per month, about a third of that would go toward rent, so they would be invested in the room and it would help run the facility,” Smith said. “At the same time, we would look at getting additional help to them, whether that be with wrap-around services or career-oriented services, stuff like that. So, I think it’s a really big step in helping the county transition people and help them get back into a normal lifestyle and a home culture instead of a homeless culture.”
Wrap-around services can be anything from basic behavioral health and social services to veterans services and career counseling.
Another benefit of the project would be that it would likely allow the county to enforce its camping ordinance. Smith said the county is also working on a potential tent camping location and RV-type parking area away from neighborhoods to expand options for the area’s homeless.
Smith said it’s unclear when the state will make a determination on the funding, though state officials did indicate they received the county’s application. It will likely be in the weeks ahead as grantees must expend the funds by the end of the year.
“Again, this is just an application. Once we know if we are getting a grant, then we will look to finish negotiations with a property owner. Then we would have to go back before the board for final approval,” Smith said.