The Sutter County Board of Supervisors are planning a study session on Monday to discuss the county’s Fiscal Year 2021/22 budget.
The special meeting will allow supervisors to receive information on the status of the budget and provide input into policy matters related to budget development.
State law requires the county to tentatively approve the recommended budget for the upcoming fiscal year no later than June 30 of each year for the purpose of having authority to spend until the budget is formally adopted — the final budget must be approved no later than Oct. 2.
County Administrator Steve Smith said the study session provides the board with a report of the status of budget development, including projected revenues and available fund balance and appropriation requests. While the intent of the study session is not to examine specific budget line items, the board has the discretion to make specific recommendations on operations, including staffing, capital projects, capital asset purchases and other items from a policy-level perspective.
Monday’s study session is planned for 1 p.m. and will be held at Yuba City Hall inside council chambers — 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
Following the study session, staff will continue working to develop the recommended budget, which will be further discussed at upcoming budget hearings. Those hearings are scheduled to commence on June 14, with formal budget adoption scheduled for June 22.