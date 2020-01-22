A husband and wife appeared in Yuba County Superior Court, both charged with multiple felony counts for incidents going back as far as last summer.
Vernon Steele, 31, was in court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to all counts in the three most recent cases against him.
On two separate occasions in December, Steele allegedly assaulted the same victim in the 1700 block of 3rd Ave., in Olivehurst. In the first incident he punched the victim while wearing brass knuckles and two days later attacked the victim with a bat and pointed a pistol at the victim, according to Appeal-Democrat archives.
He was arrested on Dec. 25 after engaging in a vehicle pursuit with Yuba County deputies on Dec. 21. He was charged with assault with a firearm, threatening to commit a crime, assault with force, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to evade, and multiple felony counts for owning a firearm, ammunition and having a loaded gun in a car.
Steele already had three cases filed against him in July and August of 2019, with his wife Stacey Steele, 46, a co-defendant in one of the cases. The two were arrested in June 2019 for possessing assault weapons, body armor, smoke grenades and a stolen ATV, according to court documents. Yuba County deputies served a search warrant in the Spencerville Wildlife area of impounded vehicles belonging to Vernon Steele, which led to the weapons and other items being discovered.
His two other cases were for attempting to evade law enforcement. Stacey Steele had a felony case against her on her own that was filed in December for having a loaded firearm in a car, having a concealed weapon in a car and receiving stolen property.
On Wednesday, Yuba County Superior Court Judge Kathleen O’Connor attempted to make sense of the multiple cases against the two individuals. A public defender was appointed to represent Vernon in his three most recent cases and the parties agreed to return to court on Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. O’Connor said the parties will be trying to come up with a “global resolution” that will resolve all the cases against both individuals by the time of the next court proceeding.
Vernon Steele is being held in Yuba County Jail on $202,500 bail. Stacey Steele remains out on bail.