An Olivehurst couple was arrested after a violent fight reportedly led to arson early Monday.
Edolia Alfred, 42, and Dennis Mims, 36, allegedly got into a fight around 2:45 a.m. that led to Alfred suffering a laceration, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Carbah said Monday. Alfred then allegedly set fire to the trailer they were living in on Sycamore Avenue.
Alfred was booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of arson. Mims was booked into Yuba County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.