The California Third District Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of a Yuba County Superior Court judge Thursday and sided with Yuba County in deeming Measure K a general tax.
Yuba County had appealed the September 2019 ruling of the superior court, which found the measure should have been a special tax that requires a two-thirds majority to pass. Measure K passed in 2018 with a simple majority of 53 percent and raised the sales tax by 1 percentage point in unincorporated Yuba County. In December 2018, the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, along with citizens Charlie Matthews and John Mistler, challenged the measure, arguing it should have been classified as a special tax.
“The county is pleased with the decision of the court of appeal finding that Measure K is a general tax thereby validating the position of the county,” Yuba County Counsel Michael Ciccozzi said in an email. “We are hopeful that we can soon begin to deliver the benefits of this decision to the residents of Yuba County.”
The tax went into effect in April 2019, while the lawsuit was pending. As of July 7, the county had collected approximately $13.1 million, which was being held in a trust that remained untouched pending a final ruling.
Third District Presiding Justice Vance Raye authored the court’s opinion with associate justices Louis Mauro and Jonathan Renner concurring.
“In sum, we find that Measure K proposed a general tax that was approved by a majority of voters and is therefore a valid tax,” the court said in its opinion.
In its opinion, the court said the Measure K ballot summary stated the tax would be for maintaining and protecting essential services such as 911 emergency medical/fire response; improving wildland fire containment; maintaining sheriff’s patrol, attaining/retaining jobs, businesses and qualified deputies; and other essential services. The court of appeal said the use of the phrase “such as” indicated that tax revenue could be used for unspecified services. The court pointed to previous cases where a special tax had to have earmarked tax revenue for specific uses.
“Examples are not the equivalent of earmarks,” the court’s opinion read.
In addition, the county’s use of the phrase “other essential services” can be stretched to almost any expenditure that is necessary for all other government services and therefore does not mean funds marked for specific projects or uses, the court ruled.
Brian Hildreth, an attorney representing the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, could not be reached for comment as of late Friday.