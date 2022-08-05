On Thursday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overruled the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accusations that the California Water Resources Control Board waived its authority to ensure that hydroelectric projects uphold state water standards. This motion establishes clean water protection for the Yuba, Bear, and Merced River Watersheds for the next 40 years.

In a summary opinion, Judge Michelle Freidland said that Section 401 of the Clean Water Act requires states to provide water quality certification before an agency can be licensed to build, operate or construct facilities which may cause discharge in navigable waters. 

Tags

Recommended for you