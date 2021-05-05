The California Third District Court of Appeal overturned a Sutter County Superior Court judge’s ruling on Wednesday pertaining to a lawsuit filed last year by local legislators challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
The lawsuit, filed by Assemblyman James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin), challenged an executive order issued by the governor that changed several portions of the election code in response to the ongoing pandemic. A Sutter County Superior Court judge sided with the plaintiffs in November 2020, overturning Newsom’s executive order and imposing a permanent injunction on the governor from exercising certain powers under emergency circumstances.
The decision was appealed by the governor’s legal team to the appellate court. Oral arguments from both parties were presented during a hearing in April. On Wednesday, the three justices overseeing the case released a decision largely siding with the governor.
“We will grant the governor’s petition and direct the superior court to dismiss as moot real parties’ claim for declaratory relief that the executive order is void as an unconstitutional exercise of legislative power,” according to Wednesday’s ruling. “…The superior court erred in interpreting the Emergency Services Act to prohibit the governor from issuing quasi-legislative orders in an emergency. We conclude the issuance of such orders did not constitute an unconstitutional delegation of legislative power. We will direct the superior court to vacate this portion of the judgment and enter a new and different judgment in favor of the governor.”
A spokesperson for the governor’s office said Wednesday’s ruling was a win for public safety and all Californians.
“Today’s ruling upholds the state’s ability to save lives and protect Californians in response to a disaster – whether an earthquake, wildfire, or this unprecedented pandemic. California’s emergency response efforts have been critical to protecting public health during the pandemic, and we will continue to lead with science and health as the state’s recovery progresses,” according to a prepared statement emailed by the governor’s press office.
Gallagher said the appellate court agreed with several arguments raised by him and Kiley in the ruling. However, the court and the two legislators diverged on one major point regarding a statute that was interpreted by the justices to give all police powers to the governor during emergencies, including certain legislative powers.
“That’s where I think this ruling goes wrong,” Gallagher said. “…Obviously this is not the decision that we wanted, and I think ultimately the decision is not consistent with the applicable case law that says legislatures cannot delegate away their power.”
Gallagher said he believes parts of the decision are vulnerable to challenge, which is what he and Kiley plan to do by appealing the decision to the California Supreme Court. If and when Gallagher and Kiley appeal the decision, the state’s highest court will have the option to either take up the case or uphold the Third District Court of Appeal’s decision.
“This is an extremely important case because there really hasn’t been any clear lines drawn on a governor’s powers during an emergency, there’s just not a lot of case law out there in California at this point, so obviously with everything we’ve been through we are in need of some clear lines,” Gallagher said. “I think this is a great opportunity for the (California) Supreme Court to really outline what is allowed by the governor during an emergency and set the appropriate boundaries and safeguards of emergency power.”