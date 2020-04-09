Visitors to Yuba and Sutter County buildings will now be required to wear facial coverings and undergo brief health screenings before entering, according to a press release from the Bi-County Emergency Emergency Operations Center.
The new rules are in line with an updated order from health officials to delay a surge in coronavirus cases.
Facial coverings can be bandanas, scarves and fabric masks which cover the nose and mouth and can be washed and reused. Medical-grade masks and coverings should be left for medical personnel.
The release also notes that masks are not a substitute for the continued practice of social distancing and hand washing.
As of Thursday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yuba-Sutter had increased to 37. There are 22 cases in Sutter County and 15 in Yuba County.
In a Thursday evening briefing video, Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu wore a facial covering to exemplify the importance of protecting those around the wearer. She said people should protect themselves and others.
“My facial covering protects you and your facial covering protects me,” Luu said. “I should not be taking away valuable surgical masks and N-95 masks from them (healthcare workers).”
She said that starting today (Friday), county employees will be wearing facial coverings, and said visitors who do not wear a face covering will be asked to leave and return when theye have one.
“This is, again, intended to make sure that you protect me and I protect you,” Luu said.