The Yuba-Sutter area’s confirmed COVID-19 case count saw another increase on Tuesday, though the number of recovered patients also saw an uptick, according to the most recent figures released by the Bi-County Public Health team.
As of Tuesday evening, the area had a total of 98 confirmed cases, up one case from the day before. Seventy-one people have recovered from the virus, while four people are currently hospitalized – a decrease of two patients from the day prior. Three local residents have died from COVID-19, and a total of 5,585 residents have been tested.
With the area’s recent uptick in confirmed cases, two distinct themes have emerged for the Bi-County public health team. One is that a portion of the cases occurred among family and household clusters. The rest were workplace-related exposures, which are occurring in sectors that have been opened all along due to their status as essential, said Bi County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
“There appears to be a gap in some of these previously known ‘essential’ businesses not implementing robust symptoms/temperature checks, maintaining social distancing, and adhering to facial coverings when social distancing is not possible,” she said. “Our compliance and Yuba Enterprise Support teams are working diligently to ensure local businesses and sectors have the information and resources they need to safely conduct business.”
Luu said the recent increase in hospitalization cases also falls into two categories: individuals who delayed testing or seeking care, and individuals who had already tested positive and were hesitant to seek care due to uninsured status.
“We recognize that and highly encourage everyone to get tested as soon as possible, quarantine at home, and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen right away and not wait until symptoms are severe,” Luu said. “The county is redoubling efforts to monitor higher risk positive individuals daily and to refer them actively to care if there is any indication of symptoms worsening.”
That said, Luu remains confident the area can safely reopen additional sectors of the economy following the state’s go-ahead.
Last week, the California Department of Public Health released guidance to allow for more businesses to reopen starting on Friday. Businesses that would be allowed to open with modifications under the new guidance include bars and wineries, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, gyms and fitness facilities, day camps and revised day care, casinos and card rooms, pro sports without an audience, and film and music production.
“Each industry has its own specific guidance but in general, protocols in place will need to address social distancing among patrons and staff, disinfection/sanitation, the use of facial coverings, minimizing close proximity among large groups of people for an extended period of time,” Luu said.
The state also permitted K-12 in-person schooling to reopen. Luu said in-person schooling can resume in the Yuba-Sutter area starting next school year, which begins around mid-August.
“We all must continue to do our part by altering our behaviors a bit to minimize spread and exposure to the virus, especially to those most at risk for severe symptoms, hospitalization and even death,” she said.