Yuba-Sutter’s agriculture industry is always affected by any number of things … now you can add in worldwide pandemic.
Kelli Evans’ farm in Sutter County grows rice, almonds and walnuts. Since the pandemic began, operations have continued but policies were implemented to increase cleaning to protect the workers.
She said it’s been a struggle finding personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to protect everyone working on the farm from dust, smoke from wildfires, and the virus.
“We are considered essential and have crops that, if not attended to throughout the year, will die and it would take a whole year till the next one,” Evans said in an email. “This would be devastating to the food chain if the ag community lost crops.”
While the farm has kept working, the pandemic has affected the bottom line.
“The port is moving slow and we are not able to get the crops to the countries that need it,” Evans said. “… Also, we are not able to get the trucks we need to move products and material. The trucking industry is lacking trucks and drivers.”
James Camblin works at Wilbur Ranch in Yuba County where walnuts are grown. He said the focus has been training employees about the proper protocols and what to do if they get sick. While some employees have tested positive, the proper precautions were taken to avoid an outbreak on the farm.
At the beginning of the pandemic, it was difficult to find labor because of government stimulus checks.
“They were making more staying at home,” Camblin said.
While that issue is over, Camblin said walnut prices are low this year. He said he’s not sure if that’s only due to the pandemic or just a product of supply and demand in the worldwide market for walnuts.
“I tend to be optimistic and think we’ve done a good job up to this point,” Camblin said. “… I’m just optimistic we’re going to have a vaccine and things are going to be better here in a couple months.”
Sutter County Ag Commissioner Lisa Herbert said agriculture is a $1.48 billion industry in Sutter County and has found a way to power through the pandemic.
“COVID-19 definitely has some impacts, but nothing the industry can’t handle,” Herbert said in an email.
One challenge has been for farm workers, who like the rest of society, had to wear PPE on the job. During the summer months this made it more difficult for workers to do their job.
“Most have finished harvesting and some migrant farm worker populations have moved on,” Herbert said. “Precautions are being taken at every level.”
She said labor shortages continue to be an issue for the industry and the virus has played a role.
“Labor shortage is always an issue,” Herbert said. “That, with the combined threat of catching the virus, caused additional staffing issues for some in the industry.”
Herbert said her office has N95 respirators, surgical masks, cloth masks, nitrile gloves and hand sanitizer that can be provided to farmers and farm workers.
Yuba County Ag Commissioner Stephen Scheer said the pandemic has led to adjustments in work habits and schedules to accommodate COVID-19 protocols.
“The work is there but it has been difficult to keep people working with strict COVID protocols in place and sporadic outbreaks,” Scheer said in an email. “The workers and employers have all been making adjustments to the way the work gets done.”
He said outbreaks have affected operations at processing plants despite stringent guidelines now in place.
Ag departments like Yuba County’s have been in collaboration with the state to distribute PPE to agriculture businesses, employees and farm workers, according to Scheer.
“The work continues to get done while following guidelines and restrictions,” Scheer said. “It has definitely been a struggle for many businesses.”