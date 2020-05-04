During an emergency food drive last month, the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force helped collect roughly 40,000 pounds of food from area residents to distribute to the local food bank and pantries that have experienced an uptick in use during the ongoing pandemic.
That effort was matched over the weekend by local businessman and farmer Sarb Thiara and friends who donated more than 40,000 pounds of food and bottled water Saturday. The donations, estimated to be worth approximately $25,000, will be distributed to the local food bank and area pantries at no cost.
The task force, which is comprised of community leaders, said it was the largest single donation of food to date. Local pantries were contacted and invited to share in the donations on Monday.
“The community has been amazing. We can all agree that the Yuba-Sutter area pulls together like no other to help our friends and neighbors in times of need, and it has been no different during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kary Hauck, head of communications for the task force. “They’ve stepped up by giving food, other supplies and money, all of which are going to those that have the most critical needs in our community.”
The task force has been storing the donated goods in a warehouse in Yuba City, where representatives from other pantries and the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank can go to pick up needed items by appointment to stock their shelves.
Hauck said some of the area’s food pantries have seen triple the number of people they typically serve since the pandemic began, with some families being served multiple times a month.
“The need is huge, and we don’t expect that to subside immediately. We expect this to be a long-term issue, so we need to plan for that,” she said.
In addition to raising donated goods, the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force has been collecting monetary contributions. To date, they’ve raised close to $90,000, Hauck said, with those funds going directly back out to the food bank and local pantries.
At the moment, the group is in the process of planning its next steps.
“We are currently in discussions about a succession plan with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank,” Hauck said. “We are hoping to meet with the food bank this week to see what they need from us. We’ll be looking to come up with a plan on how to merge our efforts over the next month.”
Hauck said food insecure families or those in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.feedingys.org or the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 Relief Task Force Facebook page (@YubaSutterCOVID19Relief) for more information about food pantries near them.