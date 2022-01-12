As COVID-19 cases continue to remain high not only in the nation, but in the Yuba-Sutter region, another death related to the virus was reported for the area on Wednesday.
Sutter County reported that an unvaccinated individual in their early 60s with significant underlying medical conditions was the latest to succumb to COVID-19.
To date, 294 Yuba-Sutter residents have died as a result of contracting COVID-19. Of those residents who have died as a result of the deadly virus, 91.29 percent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Also on Wednesday, 53 people were reported to be hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 with nine in the intensive care unit. Similar to those that have died in the region, 89.2 percent of those hospitalized as a result of COVID were unvaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 58.94 percent of the eligible population in Sutter County were fully vaccinated. In Yuba County, just 49.54 percent were fully vaccinated.
Health officials continue to stress that vaccinations against COVID-19 are the best way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Those who are vaccinated also help reduce the spread of the virus to those that would be more susceptible to severe effects caused by COVID and help reduce the burden placed on healthcare workers and hospitals.
While some individuals may not experience symptoms of the virus, they are still able to spread it to others who could be more negatively affected.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit my https://myturn.ca.gov.