Eligible Yuba-Sutter residents who haven’t already received their second round of Economic Impact Payments through direct deposit or Postal Service should within the coming days and weeks as the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department began delivering payments ahead of the new year.
The second round of payments, part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, began arriving in some people’s accounts via direct deposit on Dec. 30. Paper checks also started being mailed that same day.
The latest round of payments, which was authorized by newly-enacted COVID-relief legislation, is generally $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return. In addition, those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child.
“We are working swiftly to distribute this second round of payments as quickly as possible. This work continues throughout the holidays and into the new year as we prepare for the upcoming filing season,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a press release. “We urge everyone to visit IRS.gov in the coming days for the latest information on these payments and for important information and assistance with filing their 2021 taxes.”
Anyone who was eligible for the first round of payments earlier this year – eligible taxpayers who filed a 2019 tax return, those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirements benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), as well as Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return – will receive the payments, and no action is required to do so.
Those who are eligible but did not receive an Economic Impact Payment this year will be able to claim the equivalent Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 taxes in 2021. If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an additional amount, the Economic Impact Payments that have been issued will be topped off as quickly as possible, according to the IRS.
While new law changes expanded the provisions to make more people eligible for Economic Impact Payments, lawmakers have not increased federal funding for jurisdictions to help combat the ongoing pandemic.
“The positive is that at least they approved another round of stimulus checks as well as round two of the (Paycheck Protection Program) for small businesses,” said Yuba County Administrator Kevin Mallen. “So families and businesses will see relief/help as well as other protections for evictions and foreclosures.”
Business/nonprofit grants
The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation announced that filing periods recently opened for two grant programs that can benefit both small businesses and nonprofits.
The California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program is available for small businesses and nonprofits for micro grants worth up to $25,000. The filing period opened on Dec. 30 and closes on Jan. 8. Eligibility requirements and information about the application process can be found at www.CAReliefGrant.com.
Also, the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is inviting small business owners in rural locations across the county to apply for the LISC-Lowe’s Rural Relief Small Business Grants program. Small businesses must be located in rural communities (defined as having a population of 50,000 or less) – businesses located in Yuba City are not eligible.
Applications must be submitted by Jan. 5. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/38OBOKy.