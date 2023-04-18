A two-story classroom expansion project is underway at Mary Covillaud Elementary School in Marysville.
After months of planning, Marysville Joint Unified School District officials and other members of the community broke ground on the project site during a ceremony on Tuesday.
This new development will introduce a two-story building housing 16 classrooms on the north side of campus, which was previously an undeveloped lot. According to the district’s Facilities Master Plan, this structure will effectively replace 11 existing portable classrooms.
The new structure will contain eight classrooms on each floor along with student and staff restrooms and custodial rooms, the Appeal previously reported. The project is estimated to cost the district $14.7 million.
In addition, accessibility upgrades will be made to the school for easier navigation for students and faculty with special needs, officials said.
District officials estimate that construction will be completed by January 2025.
“It’s an honor for our students to be seeing a brand new school in a historic part of town,” Superintendent Fal Asrani said. “Teachers in Covillaud, you deserve the best. Students, you deserve the best and I’m sure you’ll have a beautiful school to enjoy.”
Following brief speeches, Covillaud Elementary’s student spirit team performed a dance routine as part of the groundbreaking ceremony.
Randy Davis, a Marysville Joint Unified board member, believes that the district’s push to expand and modernize the school site is fitting as Covillaud Elementary is one of the oldest school sites in Yuba County.
Formerly known as the Marysville Grammar School, the original site was constructed in 1913, rebuilt after a fire in 1931, and demolished after World War II, according to Appeal archives. The building seen today was constructed in 1950 and originally served as a high school before becoming an elementary school after 1961.
Davis also commented that pieces of the original school building were recently discovered on the construction site.
“This is a work of love,” Davis said. “This is one of the oldest schools in Yuba County. It is definitely the oldest school in Marysville. It has been a gigantic endeavor to live up to the distinguished school that it is.”
Representatives from PBK Architects believed that the school was in great need of a facilities upgrade to replace the collection of portable classrooms. Executive Administrator Erica Koontz said that the team’s primary goals were to provide new learning environments for modern instructional settings.
“School staff provided vital input about classrooms and outdoor spaces. Now as construction starts, the design will become a reality and the renderings depicted on the display boards will become concrete, masonry, steel and furnishings in the district’s newest school design: a new two-story, 16 classroom building for the 22nd century,” Koontz said.
Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum attended the ceremony and addressed the students directly.
“Kids, young people, this is a fabulous place. You have a crew of dedicated and educated teachers who want the best for you, and you have a brand new facility. This is your porthole to your future. Take advantage of it. Enjoy it,” Branscum said.