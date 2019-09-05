The Yuba-Sutter community will celebrate women in agriculture today at the sold-out “Cowgirl Soiree” fundraiser in Live Oak.
“We’re celebrating the cowgirl spirit and honoring the women who live and breathe agriculture. It’s all about Western heritage,” said Jackie Sillman, a member of the Cowgirl Soiree committee and the Friends of Marysville Stampede organization. She’s been a part of the soiree since it’s inception three years ago.
“Women are sometimes overlooked when you think of rodeo or ag, but we are very involved in running the ranches and businesses,” Sillman said. “Many of the women are married to cowboys. A lot of the moms are out there helping to wash pigs. This is the time for us to let our hair down and have fun for a good cause.”
Sillman said the funds raised will go back into Yuba-Sutter’s agriculture programs like 4-H, FFA and junior livestock programs. They will also donate to the Magill family of Yuba-Sutter. Margery Magill, 27, who was heavily involved in youth ag programs here, was murdered recently in Washington, D.C.
“Bonnie Magill, (Margery’s) mother, will be there. She was a past recipient of the Cowgirl Spirit award,” Sillman said.
Nicole Rosser, daughter-in-law of Cotton Rosser, well-known Yuba-Sutter Cowboy of the Flying U Rodeo Co., said she is excited to attend. She’s also been a part of the planning committee (eight committee members total) of the soiree.
“I grew up in small farm town but I’ve been here for 15 years. I understand how important agriculture is. It’s huge here,” Rosser said. “And with rodeo coming up I ‘m honored to be a part of something that will bring more exposure and make my father-in-law that much more proud of the place he came from. It’s the icing on the cake.” Rosser said.
The afternoon will begin with mimosas, steaks that have been marinated for days, and awards given to honor special women in agriculture. There will also be a raffle that will include a $1300 Lois Vuitton clutch and various other items gifted from vendors, such as restaurant vouchers, clothing, accessories, and more.
“We have room for 190 maximum guests. We’ve gotten pretty exclusive so odds of winning are good,” Sillman said.