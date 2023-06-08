In order to address the amount of phone numbers that will be needed in the future, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) on Thursday approved a request for a new “area code overlay” for the 530 area code region, which includes Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties.

The commission said that the new area code overlay, which is 837, adds an additional area code to the geographic region served by the existing 530 area code.

