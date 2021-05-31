The California Public Utilities Commission issued an Administrative Law Judge decision this week penalizing the Pacific Gas and Electric Company $106 million for violating guidelines during fall 2019 Public Safety Power Shutoff events.
The latest decision offsets a penalty by $86 million based on bill credits that were already provided to customers by PG&E shareholders at the governor’s direction, making the net penalty assessed on PG&E $20 million. The penalty will be paid by shareholders in the form of customer bill credits and a contribution to a backup portable battery program.
The penalty was issued as a way for CPUC to hold PG&E accountable for what it says was a flawed implementation of PSPS events in fall 2019. The latest decision finds that PG&E violated public safety requirements of Public Utilities Code section 451 and the CPUC’s guidelines in its implementation of the PSPS events. The issues addressed included the failure of PG&E’s website, which was unavailable or nonfunctional during the majority of the duration of the PSPS events; the inaccuracy of PG&E’s online outage maps; the inaccessibility of secure data transfer portals to PG&E’s public safety partners; and PG&E’s failure to provide advanced notification of PSPS events to approximately 50,000 customers and 1,100 Medical Baseline customers during three separate power shutoff events.
As part of the decision, PG&E shareholders are ordered to pay $1.418 million to the company’s Disability Disaster Access and Resources Program, as well as orders PG&E shareholder-funded credit of $12.185 million to be spread across the bills of the general group of customers in the areas affected by the fall 2019 PSPS events. It also orders shareholder-funded bill credit of $6.4 million to Medical Baseline customers in the areas impacted by the 2019 events.
Wednesday’s decision will be made final after 30 calendar days unless a party to the proceeding files an appeal or a commissioner requests a review.