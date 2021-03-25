The California Public Utilities Commission is planning a public meeting to discuss what sort of fire damage impacts might’ve resulted had electric utility infrastructure remained energized during Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s power shutoff events in 2019.
The CPUC contracted with Technosylva to use its wildfire modeling capabilities to estimate the potential fire impacts during the power shutoff events if utility electric lines had remained operational and there was an ignition.
The public meeting focused on the wildfire risk analysis results is planned for Friday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants will be able to access audio and video of the meeting at www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc -- the public will not be able to provide comments through the webcast. English and Spanish captions will also be made available during the webcast.
Those participating by phone will be able to listen in and provide comments at the end of the workshop. To participate, call 800-857-1917 (passcode: 5180519#).
For more information about the workshop, visit www.cpuc.ca.gov/psps. The meeting will be recorded and posted to the CPUC’s website.