CrabFeed-SS.jpg

The annual Yuba City Rotary Crab Feed held at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City was sold out Saturday. The event helped to raise funds for high schools and programs in Sutter County.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The Yuba-Sutter community brought out its best Johnny Depp impersonations Saturday night for the “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed Crab Feed, which kicked off its 30th celebration to raise money for area high schools and programs in Sutter County. 

The Crab Feed was a sold-out success yet again, despite the rainy conditions outside, according to Yuba City Rotary President Joe McClure. 

Tags

Recommended for you