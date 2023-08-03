FrankCrawfordMug.jpg

Frank Crawford

Frank Crawford, currently a member of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and a former mayor of Marysville, said Thursday that he intends to file and run for the District 2 Yuba County supervisor position currently held by Supervisor Don Blaser in the March 5, 2024, primary election.

The 73-year-old Crawford said he intends to remain on his school board seat until his term is up in November 2024. 

