Frank Crawford, currently a member of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and a former mayor of Marysville, said Thursday that he intends to file and run for the District 2 Yuba County supervisor position currently held by Supervisor Don Blaser in the March 5, 2024, primary election.
The 73-year-old Crawford said he intends to remain on his school board seat until his term is up in November 2024.
When asked why he is running, the two-term former Marysville mayor said, “I want to get that auditorium done,” referring to the historic Marysville High School auditorium that has been unused over the years due to compliance issues.
In 2017, the auditorium was closed to the public due to its failure to meet earthquake resistance standards, the Appeal previously reported. Since its closure, the South Auditorium on the Marysville High School campus along with the Youth and Civic Center on Highway 70 have been the substitute performing arts spaces for both Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
The cost and scope of making the auditorium a usable structure again has posed a challenge for the district.
Along with his longtime position on the school board and terms as mayor, Crawford said he was the Marysville Planning Commission chair for five years, was a former fireman, and spent much of his professional career teaching special education.
Crawford said not only did he previously push for a traffic bypass in his previous leadership roles, but also pointed to his hiring of Marysville Joint Unified Superintendent Fal Asrani as being an example of successful leadership with his position on the school board.
“She is one of the best small school district superintendents,” Crawford said.
Crawford, who said he attended Chico State and was a former representative of the Marysville Unified Teachers Association, said he was instrumental in Asrani’s hiring.
Currently, no other candidates have publicly stated to the Appeal that they are running for Blaser’s seat, including Blaser himself. Yuba County Clerk/Recorder Donna Hillegass said if a supervisor candidate runs unopposed, then that contest will still appear on the ballot.
If there are two or more supervisor candidates who are on the March 5, 2024, ballot for a specific district seat, then the candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote is considered the winner and elected, Hillegass said. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, then the top two candidates will compete in a runoff in the general election in November.
Other Yuba County supervisor seats that will be on the March 5, 2024, direct primary ballot include District 3 and District 4.