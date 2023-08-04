Frank Crawford, who is currently a member of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees and was a former mayor of Marysville, was arrested Friday after driving onto the front lawn of the Marysville Police Department in downtown Marysville at around 11 a.m.
Herb Culver, an officer with the Marysville Police Department was at the scene after Crawford drove a red SUV onto the department’s property.
“Dispatch advised that a car had ran over the curb and hit our porch, was the initial dispatch,” Culver said.
While the initial call did suggest that Crawford had hit a part of the building, it did not appear that he actually hit any property, but merely drove onto the grass and over the curb.
“My senior officer and I came over here and we both recognized this was Frank Crawford’s vehicle. We found him sitting on our porch screaming and yelling, wanting to pay traffic tickets,” Culver said. “We realized that there was something going on, so we attempted to do FSTs (field sobriety test) on Frank. We saw some signs of impairment and we attempted to do field sobriety tests on Frank. At that point, Frank was just completely uncooperative, yelling and screaming and calling us pigs.
“But also saying that he was willing to do any tests that we wanted to perform. We attempted to … get a blood alcohol level on Frank, he refused to comply with that. Instead of blowing breath in, he was trying to suck through a straw, which doesn’t work. At that point Frank tried to run away, so we grabbed him up, put him in handcuffs and now he’s at the hospital where we’ll attempt to get a blood draw.”
Not only did Crawford allegedly call the officers on the scene “pigs,” but he also was screaming at a female officer calling her “derogatory names,” Culver said.
“It was quite the scene,” Culver said.
Culver said he’s had “several interactions” with Crawford previously, but would not elaborate on what those interactions were.
Nobody was hurt as a result of Crawford driving onto Marysville Police Department property, including Crawford himself, Culver said.
Culver said a “traffic collision report” would be made and a “DUI report.” Culver said he did not smell alcohol on Crawford, but said Crawford mentioned that he was taking prescription medication. Culver said at the scene that Crawford would most likely be charged with a DUI when he was booked into Yuba County Jail.
The Appeal was at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville as officers carried a handcuffed Crawford out after having his blood drawn. He appeared disheveled and was screaming in a belligerent manner.
As he was being moved to a waiting police car, Crawford made threats toward the officers.
“I’m gonna kick your f—ing ass, my son is gonna kick your ass and he’s on his f—ing way,” Crawford yelled as he was led in handcuffs. “… We are going to f—ing kill you. … I am gonna do you b–ch and not the way you like it.”
As officers placed Crawford into the police car, Crawford screamed and continued to yell.
On Thursday, Crawford came into the Appeal office to announce that he intended to file and run for the District 2 Yuba County supervisor position currently held by Supervisor Don Blaser in the March 5, 2024, primary election.
While at the Appeal office, Crawford also at times was belligerent and appeared to be somewhat disoriented. The 73-year-old Crawford said he intended to remain on his school board seat until his term is up in November 2024.
"We know Mr. Crawford is still recovering from a severe accident that occurred a couple of months ago and we keep him in our prayers." Randy Davis, president of the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees, said in an emailed statement to the Appeal on Friday.