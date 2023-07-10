The parking lot at the Yuba County Library in Marysville was transformed into a petting zoo and art gallery for half the day on Saturday as library staff hosted Art in the Parking Lot with special guests, Lee’s Lovable Llamas.
It was a mostly free event that helps families learn about the services that the library offers in a fun way for children to understand. There were multiple stations set up in the parking lot at 303 Second St. where families could do art projects like chalk art or painting on a blank page.
The projects help stimulate the creative part of a child’s brain, Yuba County Senior Technician Lindsay Jordan said.
“It’s about (being) as creative as they want with a blank page,” Jordan said.
Jordan said it’s important for families to start reading to their children as early as possible, beginning with simple exercises like reading traffic signs out loud to the children while in the car.
“You read signs aloud so they can hear you and understand those words,” Jordan said. “It's never too late to start.”
Jordan and fellow Yuba County Senior Library Technician Leah Madsen helped organize the art and reading projects alongside a makeshift petting zoo that included a pair of Wheatland llamas who were present for at least the second year in a row to help prepare the South American camelids for the California State Fair on Friday.
“So the (llamas) can get used to the hustle and bustle of the state fair,” Jordan said.
People could pet and feed the llamas for two hours Saturday, Jordan said, as the duo walked on leashes greeting those who attended.
Meagan Murrietta of Yuba City, loves the events put on by the library. The Yuba County Library is almost her second home after growing up inside the facility helping her mom work. Now she is back with her child, Kaelynn, 4, helping stabilize and grow the young mind to become more socialized with other children.
“They learn so much from coming to events like this,” Murrietta said.
One of the final library summer events is the End of Summer Reading Program Party in the Parking Lot beginning at 10 a.m. July 29 at 303 Second St. in Marysville.
For more on the Yuba County Library and its services, visit https://www.yuba.org and search the dropdown menu for County Library.