Young children pet a llama during Saturday’s Art in the Parking Lot with special guests, Lee’s Lovable Llamas at the Yuba County Library in Marysville.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The parking lot at the Yuba County Library in Marysville was transformed into a petting zoo and art gallery for half the day on Saturday as library staff hosted Art in the Parking Lot with special guests, Lee’s Lovable Llamas.

It was a mostly free event that helps families learn about the services that the library offers in a fun way for children to understand. There were multiple stations set up in the parking lot at 303 Second St. where families could do art projects like chalk art or painting on a blank page.

