The Creative Light Theater will present an original dinner theater in April.
The performance will be “Choices.”
“This collection of stories examines some big history-making choices and gives us a chance to consider the privilege and responsibility we exercise every day with the choices we make,” it was stated in a press release.
The dinner theater will take place April 21-23 at 6:30 p.m. nightly at the Embassy Theater, 1179 Eager Road, Live Oak.
The Wednesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 22, performances cost $22 per person or $200 for a table of 10; and the Friday, April 23, performance costs $33 per person or $300 for a table of 10.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 671-3160.