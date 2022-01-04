SAFE Credit Union announced Tuesday that it plans to award $10,000 in scholarships to high school seniors this spring.
Now in its 22nd year, the SAFE Credit Union 2022 Scholarship Program will provide a $1,000 scholarship to 10 college-bound seniors. The company said its scholarship committee will select students based on their grade point average, financial need, letters of recommendation and a personal statement.
In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants, or a parent or guardian, must be an active member of the credit union and the applicant must attend school in Yuba or Sutter counties. Other counties that qualify include Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, Alameda, Amador, Butte, Contra Costa, Nevada, San Joaquin, Solano and El Dorado.
To apply online, visit safecu.org/2022Scholarship. Potential applicants also can call 916-979-7233 or 800-SEE-SAFE for more information.
Applications must be emailed to scholarships@safecu.org or postmarked no later than Feb. 28, 2022, and addressed to: SAFE Credit Union, ATTN: SAFE Scholarship Committee, 2295 Iron Point Road, Suite 100, Folsom, CA 95630-8765.