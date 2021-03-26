The 16th annual California and Nevada Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction raised $1.17 million for the 11 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in California and Nevada, according to a press release.
The event was supported by 57 credit unions, business partners and hospitals.
“The ongoing support for Credit Unions for Kids and CMN Hospitals over the last two decades has been remarkable,” said John Cassidy, event co-chair and president and CEO of Sierra Central Credit Union. “The credit union community came out in force for the virtual auction, helping us to once again top $1 million for California and Nevada CMN hospitals.”
The money that is raised each year has an impact on children and families in California and Nevada, providing funding for research, technology and care. It also provides families with assistance for medical costs, according to a press release.
The event took place virtually, was livestreamed on YouTube and broadcast from Seattle, Washington.
Next year’s California and Nevada Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction will take place March 18, 2022, in Dana Point, California.