Crews have been working since last July on a streetscape, safety and roadway improvement project along Highway 99 through the heart of Live Oak.
“The project will make substantial improvements to the roadway, drainage systems and streetscape,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3. “The existing pavement shows signs of distress. The drainage systems need improvements, the pavement cross slopes fail to meet current standards and the existing curb ramps need to be upgraded to meet today’s Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.”
Mohtes-Chan said three intersections – Pennington Road, Elm Street and Kola Street – also require traffic signal improvements to enhance safety in the area.
According to Mohtes-Chan, the $36 million project is funded in part by a $10 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant and $2.3 million from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) – the California Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
So far, Mohtes-Chan said, the utility companies have relocated their utilities and now the contractor is installing new drainage systems, water lines, sidewalks, gutters, curbs and parking bays along various stretches of the highway.
The project contractor was able to continue working through the winter since it has been fairly dry, which allowed them to make good progress on the underground work, said Mohtes-Chan.
The major roadway rehabilitation work is expected to start in early May.
“The work includes excavation work to flatten the severe crown on the roadway, repave the roadway and widen the highway to include additional lanes in the northbound and southbound directions,” said Mohtes-Chan. “There will be new landscape and traffic signal improvements.”
The project is expected to be completed in 2022, said Mohtes-Chan.