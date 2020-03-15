Appeal-Democrat
A number of roadwork projects are set to be continued by Caltrans crews in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Construction is starting on a $56.1 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20: Between the Marysville Road and the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 20: Utility relocation work is underway in advance of a $55.4 million project funded by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20: Between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: Work continues an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Sutter County line and Buchanan Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
- State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Construction is starting on a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Routes 20/45: Between Second Street and Cynthia Drive, motorists can expect various lane and median restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: Between Wilson Avenue and 10th Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.