Caltrans released a schedule of work that’s scheduled to take place this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for utility work.
- State Route 70: At the Yuba River, or E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for bridge work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Coleman and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect a lane shift from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today and Tuesday for electrical work.
Short-term project
- State Route 70: At the State Route 99 junction, southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today for bridge work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.