Crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of Caltrans projects in the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a$16.8 million project funded by SB 1 to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-3 p.m. today through Wednesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday to noon on Thursday for grinding and paving work.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
- State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete pour.
- State Route 20: Between Blue Street and Buchanan Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement work.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 49: Between Camptonville Road and the Yuba-Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
- State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closure through Sept. 21 for highway construction.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for roadway excavation.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Coleman Avenue and Nevada Street, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Walton Avenue and the State Route 99 junction, east- and westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Tuesday for pavement grinding and paving work.
- State Route 20: Between Civic Center Boulevard and Tharp Road, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the State 16 junction and Salt Creek, motorists can one-way traffic control from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday for tree work.
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.
- State Route 20: Between Carson Street and Market Street, motorists can one-way traffic control from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. today and Tuesday for tree work.
- State Route 45: Between Wilson Bend and Levan Street, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday for tree work.