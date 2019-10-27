Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue work on a number of road projects this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction has wrapped up on a $28.9 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Project Completed.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
- State Route 70: Between Binney Junction and Laurellen Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for highway construction work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between 17th Street and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions and various times and locations from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for PG&E to perform tree trimming.
- State Route 49: Between Camptonville Road and the Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Friday for paving work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between El Margarita Road and George Washington Boulevard, westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 99: Between the Striplin Road and the State Route 70 junction, southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for highway construction work.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.