Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of projects in the region in the week ahead.
Most traffic-interfering work will be limited from 6 a.m. July 1 to 11:59 p.m. July 5 for the Fourth of July weekend.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Yuba
County
Long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, 7 p.m. Monday to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday for paving work.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $61.5 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 to straighten and flatten roadway curves and slopes, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 4.5-mile section of roadway in the Browns Valley area. Construction is expected to be completed in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation and grading work.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $54 million project by Caltrans to straighten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge and rehabilitate a 2-mile section of roadway in the Timbuctoo area. Construction is expected to start this spring. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixYuba20.com.
- State Route 20 between the Parks Bar Bridge over the Yuba River and Lower Smartsville Road: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous roadway and earthmoving work.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 between 17th Street and Buchanan: East- and westbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for tree work.
- State Route 49 between Marysville Road in Yuba County and Loganville Campground in Sierra County: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage ditch cleaning.
- State Route 70 between Erle Road and Olivehurst Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for tree work.
Sutter
County
Long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work is wrapping up in advance on a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1 and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in summer 2020. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com
- State Route 99 between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road: Northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for utility work.
- State Route 20 at Plumas Street: Motorists may expect the westbound left turn lane and eastbound right turn lane from SR-20 to Plumas Street closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for Yuba City’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 between Rocca Way and Walnut Street: East- and westbound motorists may expect Yuba City crews working in the median from 9 a.m. to noon Monday for landscape work.
- State Route 70 at the SR-70/State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 at the State Route 70 junction: Northbound motorists may expect various lane, median and shoulder restrictions from 4 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.
- State Route 99 between Bridge Street and Woodard Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect Yuba City crews doing landscape work in the median from 9 a.m. to noon Monday.
- State Route 113 between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for utility work.
Colusa
County
Long-term projects
- Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in late fall. The Willows rest areas in Glenn County or the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
- State Route 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
- State Route 20/45 between 2nd Street and Cynthia Drive: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for drainage work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 45 at Grimes-Arbuckle Road: Southbound motorists may expect a right shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 45 between Main Street and Neva Avenue: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.
- State Route 45 at Reservation Road: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.