Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Hallwood Boulevard and Woodruff Lane, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 20: Between the Yuba River, or Parks Bar Bridge and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
- State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 70: At the Cark Divide Canal about 0.3 miles south of McGowan Parkway, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for K-rail installation work.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road and the E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for guardrail repair work.
- State Route 70: Between the southbound off-ramp to North Beale Road and the E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Ash Street and Nevada Street, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between W. Butte Road and Morehead Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Thursday for tree removal work.
- State Route 70: At the SR-70/State Route 99 junction, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between the Cross Canal Bridge and State Route 70 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 99: Between the State Route 20 junction and Butte House Road, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
- State Route 113: Between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Colusa County long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- Interstate 5: Between the Williams overhead above the frontage road and E Street, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
- State Route 45: Between Main Street and Neva Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.