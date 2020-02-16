Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for utility work.
- State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for miscellaneous work.
Sutter County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
- State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: From the opening to the westbound frontage to Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect the right-hand lane and shoulder closed from 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Colusa County
long-term projects
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road.
- State Routes 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: From end of the passing lanes about 1.3 miles east of the Lake County line to the Vista Point exit, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday for sign work.