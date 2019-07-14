Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on several road projects in the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Yuba County
long-term projects
- State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving work.
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in early 2019.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between I Street and Swezy Street, motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete work.
- State Route 20: Between McGanney Lane to Smartsville Road, eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Saturday for shoulder work.
- State Route 70: From Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and Sixth Street, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete and sidewalk work.
- State Route 70: Between Jack Slough overcrossing and the Butte County line, motorists can intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.
Sutter County
long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term projects
- State Route 99: Between Franklin Road and Bridge Street, north- and southbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.
- State Route 99: From Butte House Road to Riviera Road, motorists can expect lane, shoulder, and median restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Tuesday for striping.
Colusa County
long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term project
- State Route 20: Between Husted Road and O Hair Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for guardrail work.