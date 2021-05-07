Caltrans has announced upcoming construction of safety measures at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Live Oak Boulevard/Encinal Road near the Lomo Railroad Crossing between Yuba City and Live Oak.
During the week of May 24, crews are scheduled to replace the left turn lanes in the center median with flexible delineators, rumble strips and double-yellow striping. These features will prohibit motorists from making a left turn from southbound Highway 99 to Live Oak Boulevard and a left turn from northbound Highway 99 to Encinal Road.
Motorists should use alternate routes to access Live Oak Boulevard or Encinal Road.
In addition, painted splitter islands will be placed at Live Oak Boulevard and Highway 99 and Encinal Road and Highway 99. These islands will allow only right turns from Live Oak Boulevard to northbound Highway 99 and from Encinal Road to southbound Highway 99.
Motorists will be unable to cross the highway between Live Oak Boulevard and Encinal Road.
The $100,000 safety project is aimed at improving safety and traffic operations and reducing the number and severity of collisions at the intersection.
Chrisp Co. of Fremont is the contractor and the project is expected to take about a week to complete.
Caltrans will provide updates on portable roadside message boards on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.