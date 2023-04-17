FELONY ARRESTS
Curtis Lawton Jr., 24, of Sacramento was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:29 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Atkins, 36, of the 200 block of Southbarrett Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
James Bailey, 25, of the 1200 block of Carlotts Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:02 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Heather Odell, 35, of Sacramento was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 12:51 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Gresham Dunn, 28, of the 1700 block of Ellis Lake Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Matthew King, 35, of the 2400 block of Jilla Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Marysville Police Department on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
