Johnathan Crabtree, 22, of the 2100 block of Cecilia Way in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:26 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tammy Hodges, 52, of 10500 block of Luther road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:44 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Anthony Hinojosa, 38, of the 100 block of Wilson Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:32 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shane Fuoco, 37, of the 2200 block of Shady Lane in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Natasha Tica, 29, of the 10800 block of Larkin Road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:55 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Devin McRunnels, 31, of Marysville was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.