FELONY ARRESTS
Latoya Collins, 29, of the 4400 block of Oak Hollow in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:26 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of first degree burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Brittany Osbourn, 31, of the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:21 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Rockholt, 43, of the 2100 block of California Street in Sutter was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ashley Stewart, 38, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:18 on Saturday under suspicion of arson causing great bodily injury and grand theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Martin Quintero, Jr., 33, of the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 5:22 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Frederico Valenzuela-Parra, 51, of the 300 block of River Oaks Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:31 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
