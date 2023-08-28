FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas Bailey, 25, of the 2300 block of Palm Street in Nicolaus was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:06 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas Bailey, 25, of the 2300 block of Palm Street in Nicolaus was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:06 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Nathan Vanosdol, 31, of the 100 block of F Street in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:21 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Marcus Daniel, 40, of the 800 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Leta Hughs, 36, of Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3:50 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Elbert Lee, 46, of the 1900 block of Sofia Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Akhtar Gorsi, 49, of the 800 block of El Margarita Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:50 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Paramjit Samara, 56, of the 2500 block of Nuestro Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Shannon Glasco, 31, of the 5600 block of Glowhaven Street in Linda was arrested by California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.