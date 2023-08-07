FELONY ARRESTS
FELONY ARRESTS
Jeremiah Melo, 21, the 2200 block of Sutter was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 3 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of committing assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
David Collins, 22, of the 10000 block of Highway 99 in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 8:23 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Angie McGee, 39, of the 800 block of Nicholas Lane in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury against a spouse or partner and assault with a deadly weapon.
Brandy Wilson, 37, of the 7700 block of Plantz Road in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 7:44 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Keith Trigg, 60, of the 1900 block of Jamison Creek Way in Plumas Lake was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:53 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Adriana Alaniz, 29, of Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:14 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and carrying a loaded firearm in public. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricky Graham, 51, of Oroville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:34 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tyler Barrie, 21, of the 1000 of Northgate Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
