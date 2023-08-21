FELONY ARRESTS
Eric Sheppard, 54, of the 7800 block of South Butte Road in Sutter was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
DUI ARRESTS
Ronnie Culver, 65, of the 2000 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Billy Rosenburg, 25, of the 800 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:43 p.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit and run. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Edward Okray, 46, of the 1700 block of Del Lago in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of riding a bicycle under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
